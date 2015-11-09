Newsbreak Nigeria

Bayo Akinloye ONE of the world’s leading credit rating agencies, Moody’s, has cheerful news for Nigerians in 2017. It says the country’s economy and her dollar earnings are expected to improve in the new year. The US-based top rating firm’s Vice President and Lead Analyst for Nigeria, Lucie Villa, told SUNDAY PUNCH that Nigeria’s economy […] The post Topmost global rating body: Nigeria’s economy will improve 2017 appeared first on Punch Newspapers. Powered by WPeMatico
Relief as Smart Adeyemi endorses Wada
{} Senator Smart Adeyemi has endorsed Governor Idris Wada for a second term bringing relief and...
The military and their apologists have taken over government — Alani Bankole
Chief Alani Bankole, could be easily presented as the father of the penultimate speaker of the...
Buhari is more dirt
Malam Elrufai reminded Buhari that the reason he remained unelectable was because of his record...
- Jonathan’s performance unprecedented in transportation sector – PDP
- Why opposition is afraid of Fayose —Ogunsuyi
- Why I drink gari with stew —Ajimobi
Gallant Golden Eaglets rule the world
{} Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets became the second side to retain the FIFA U-17 World Cup with...
-
MTN CEO Dabengwa resigns over outsized fine in Nigeria
{} MTN Group Ltd. said Chief Executive Officer Sifiso Dabengwa resigned from Africa’s biggest...
FG earns N980bn from taxes in three months
{} The country earned a total sum of N980.48bn from taxes between July and September this, figures...
- NSE: Top 10 brokers handled N71billion transactions in October
- Be magnanimous in victory, Obasanjo tells Buhari
- Enugu residents hail Jonathan’s sportsmanship over presidential election result
Australia’s involvement in Iraq: your questions answered
Australia will deploy personnel and aircraft to the UAE but there is no decision yet whether they...
-
Isis: world leaders hold crisis meeting in Paris – live coverage
Francois Hollande: threat from Isis needs global responseFrench aircraft will begin reconnaissance...
-
Australian Special Forces Join Fight Against IS
Australia sends aircraft and troops to join the US in the Middle East as it assembles a global...
- Hollande: Threat From Islamic State Is Global
- Hollande warns of global IS threat
- Abbott governs from indigenous area
Wolves Coach Takes Positives From Losing League Title
By Adeboye Amosu: Warri Wolves coach, Paul Aigbogun says the club can take delight from their...
-
Eaglets are Champions, win FIFA U-17 World cup again
The Nigeria Golden Eaglets became only the second side to retain the FIFA U-17 World Cup with a...
-
Watch Highlights of Mali v. Nigeria – FIFA U17 World Cup Chile 2015
Mexico v. Nigeria – FIFA U17 World Cup Chile 2015 Highlights: Brazil v. Nigeria – FIFA...
- UCL Preview: Pressure on Man City, Guardiola seeks another win
- UCL Preview: Porto, Shakhtar go for war
- Sudan vs Eagles: Keshi to release list next week
Flavour’s Baby Mama Dedicates Their Baby Girl
Flavor’s baby mama and ex beauty queen Anna Banner Ebiere dedicated her baby girl Sophia in church...
-
Two sides of Seyi Shay unveiled in debut album art
Just days after breaking the internet with her photos “The Corruption of Eve”, international...
-
Music industry has been kind to me — Niniola
Budding singer and MTN Project Fame Season Six Third Runner-Up, Niniola Apata simply known as Niniola,...
- Fela should be taught in our school – Tekno
- Seyi Hunter returns with Indecent Assault
- Funke Akindele survives cruel fate in Sababi
Benefits of cabbage
The health benefits of cabbage include frequent use as a treatment for constipation, stomach ulcers,...
-
Choosing a healthy bird
Birds such as chickens, turkeys, guinea fowls, ducks, etc. are, arguably, the most common source...
-
Coping with the harmattan
Harmattan is here again. It is one of the seasons in Nigeria but it usually comes around the Christmas...
- Excess weight may help heart failure patients, study contends
- Enjoy your chicken, it’s good for the heart
- Insomnia, more than sleeplessness
14% of users in Nigeria faced cyberthreats
323,374 new malicious mobile programs were detected by Kaspersky Lab in Q3. In its Q3 IT Threat...
-
Regulator: Nigerian telecoms consumers have the right of privacy
{} The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), the telecoms industry umpire has aid that Nigerian...
-
MTN Group CEO resigns over ‘unfortunate’ N1.04trillion MTN Nigeria fines
{} Mr Sifiso Dabengwa, the Group Chief Executive Officer of MTN Group, has tendered his resignation...
- MasterCard reveals leadership shuffle
- SA consumers can now return goods purchased online with PayPal
- MTN CEO to FG : Ikeja Computer Village can boost Nigeria’s GDP
Vodafone Brand to Enter Nigeria and Benin
Vodafone and Globacom have announced a new, non-equity partnership agreement that covers Nigeria...
-
American Tower Corp buys Airtel’s Nigeria towers
American Tower Corp. is entering the Nigerian market American Tower Corp has announced it is toacquire...
-
Russia Asks Facebook, Gmail, Twitter To Register As Information Distributors
Russia’s mass media regulator, Roskomnadzor, has officially asked social network Facebook,...
- Ericsson Wins LTE Expansion Contract from T-Mobile
- MTN Nigeria loses 1m subscribers in Q2
- Vodacom tests superfast 4G in SA
Goodluck Jonathan: Policies or promises?
Nigeria’s president promises to tackle corruption and an armed insurgency as he seeks a second...
-
Must Watch Video! P-Square feat. T.I. – Ejeajo
Peter and Paul Okoye popularly known as P-Square have just released a new music video and it is...
-
Video: Cuppy On A Mission – Lagos Diary Part 2
Disc Jockey and Queen of the decks, Dj Cuppy, shares her recent journey in Lagos and build up to...
- Germany, Nigeria face moment of truth
- Nigeria Video – Street Life in Lagos
- Video – How MKO Abiola Was Killed
Topmost global rating body: Nigeria’s economy will improve 2017
Topmost global rating body: Nigeria's economy will improve 2017

Bayo Akinloye ONE of the world's leading credit rating agencies, Moody's, has cheerful news for Nigerians in 2017. It says the country's economy and her dollar earnings are expected to improve in the new year. The US-based top rating firm's Vice President and Lead Analyst for Nigeria, Lucie Villa, told SUNDAY PUNCH that Nigeria's economy […]
FG yet to decide on Magu — AGF
FG yet to decide on Magu — AGF

Niyi Odebode, Olalekan Adetayo and Ade Adesomoju The Federal Government has yet to decide on the fate of the acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Mr. Ibrahim Magu, whose appointment was rejected by the Senate. The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami, disclosed this in an […]
$1.1bn Malabu scam: EFCC launches manhunt for ex-minister, Etete
$1.1bn Malabu scam: EFCC launches manhunt for ex-minister, Etete

Eniola Akinkuotu The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has launched a manhunt for a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Dan Etete, who was charged with money laundering and fraud in Italy and Nigeria. Sources within the EFCC told SUNDAY PUNCH that the suspect, who was accused of perpetrating a $1.1bn fraud through his company, Malabu […]
Many escape death as female suicide bomber storm tea shops in Maiduguri
Many escape death as female suicide bomber storm tea shops in Maiduguri

What could have resulted to high casualty figure was averted in Maiduguri, Borno State, Saturday night, as a female suicide bomber blew herself up few minutes to the New Year. The lone female suicide bomber had targeted a crowd at a tea joint, in Custom area of Maiduguri, opposite Sanda Kyarimi Primary School. A police […]
BOKO HARAM VICTIMS’ FUNDS: Buhari speaks on wrongdoings, vows to punish culprits
BOKO HARAM VICTIMS' FUNDS: Buhari speaks on wrongdoings, vows to punish culprits

By Levinus Nwabughingu President Muhammadu Buhari says government was aware of some "mistakes and wrongdoings"in the handling of the affairs of those displaced by Boko Haram insurgency in the North-East. "We are taking measures to correct those mistakes and punish the culprits," Buhari vowed in his address to the nation this morning to mark the new year. He, however, expressed joy at the return of Internal Displaced Persons (IDPs) to their homes in Damasak, Borno State on December 25, 2016, […]
Magu: Buhari orders Malami to submit report through VP
Magu: Buhari orders Malami to submit report through VP

•Presidency dismisses reported sack of EFCC Chair•Senators meet in Dubai over pressure on rethink of decision on Magu President Muham-madu Buhari has delegated Vice President Yemi Oshinbajo to have an input in the recommendation of Federal Attorney-General, Abubakar Malami, on the AGF's report on the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission( EFCC), Mr. Ibrahim Magu. Malami was recently asked by Buhari to query Magu on allegations by the Senate, which stalled his confirmation by the Red Chambers. […]
Buhari to Nigerians: Change will manifest more in 2017
Buhari to Nigerians: Change will manifest more in 2017

President Muhammadu Buhari pledged yesterday that the change sought by the majority of Nigerian voters, who backed him in the 2015 election, will manifest more and be sustained in different sectors in the new year. He declared in his new year message that the current pains Nigerians are going through are temporary. His words: "On our part, in the past 20 months since our inauguration on May 29, 2015, we have focused our energies to turn around the economy, create […]
Jibrin to Dogara: Return $600,000 you took from Ibori
Jibrin to Dogara: Return $600,000 you took from Ibori

•You're wrong, Speaker tells sacked committee chair Sacked Chairman House of Representatives Committee on Appropriation, Abdulmumin Jibrin (APC, Kano), claimed yesterday that his fight against corruption in the Green Chamber has the backing of two international organisations. He did not name the two organisations but challenged House of Representatives Speaker Yakubu Dogara to publicly acknowledge the funding of his emergence as Speaker by former governor of Delta State, James Ibori. Jibrin, in a statement, alleged that Dogara collected $600,000 from […]