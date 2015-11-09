Newsbreak Nigeria

Latest News Herdsmen on rampage, kill 7 in Delta, Kaduna By Luka Binniyat, Abdulwahab Abdulah, Ndahi Marama, KAFANCHAN It was another weekend of killings as the Adamawa State Police Command, yesterday, confirmed the killing of three policemen and the disappearance of two others in an attack by suspected herdsmen in Demsa Local Government Area of the state. In Yobe State, suspected Boko Haram insurgents attacked the Nigerian Army Brigade, killing five soldiers at Buni/Yadi military post about 6.15pm on Saturday. Buni/Yadi is the headquarters of Gujba, located on the fringes […] Read more →

Those killing people for religion are insane, says Osinbajo Olaleye Aluko, Abuja The Vice-President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, said on Sunday that people who killed others in the name of religion in the country were insane. Osinbajo, who spoke at the 2017 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration Service in Abuja, said President Muhammadu Buhari had always asserted that Nigerians should not be deceived by those […]

Ex-Niger governor, Kure, dies at 60 Enyioha Opara, Minna NIGER State was thrown into confusion on Sunday following the announcement of the death of former governor Abdulkadir Kure. Kure was said to have died in Germany on Sunday afternoon where he was flown to three weeks ago for medical attention. According to family sources, the former governor was taken to Germany […]

Chieftaincy: Olubadan-in-Council warns against violence Olufemi Atoyebi, Ibadan Thehe Olubadan-in-Council on Sunday warned that violent act over chieftaincy tussle in the state would no longer be overlooked. The Olubadan of Ibadan land, Oba Saliu Adetunji recently installed 12 new Mogajis in the city, charging them to ensure that security and peace reigned in their various communities. Among the Mogajis was […]

Rivers, Yobe CAN protest Kaduna killings •Black Sunday declared in Rivers The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Rivers State has protested the Southern Kaduna killings. It declared yesterday a black Sunday. By 2pm yesterday, Christians gathered at Christ Church in Port Harcourt City council, where they moved to the Government House, singing and praying. The protesters turned the Government House to a prayer centre while waiting to be received. About 30 minutes later, they were received by Governor Nyesom Wike's Chief of Staff, Emeka Woke. […]

New factional Shi'ite group uncovered in Borno The Nigeria Security Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Borno State has discovered a new factional sect of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), popularly known as Shi'ite, in Borno, the state capital. Commandant Ibrahim Abdullahi stated this in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), yesterday. Abdullahi said men of the command discovered the group in Kwaya Kusar local government through intelligence gathering and surveillance, adding that the group was different from the El-Zakzaky-led group. "As part of our […]

Five killed as suspected herdsmen attack Delta communities Five farmers have been feared killed in Abraka and Obiaruku communities in Ethiope East and Ukwuani local governments of Delta State, during clashes between farmers and suspected herdsmen. It was learnt farmers in the communities had been in a long-drawn faceoff with the herdsmen bause of incessant destruction of their farms by grazing cattle. Sources said tension escalated in the communities last week, following the clashes in which four men and one woman were killed. The sources said victims in […]