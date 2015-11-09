Newsbreak Nigeria

Kamarudeen Ogundele and Femi Makinde The Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, in the early hours of Wednesday, prevented the operatives of the Department of State Services from arresting the Founder of The Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide, Apostle Johnson Suleiman, in Ado Ekiti. Suleiman, who is in Ekiti for a two-day crusade that began on Tuesday, […] The post Fayose foils DSS plan to arrest pastor in Ekiti appeared first on Punch Newspapers. Powered by WPeMatico
Fayose foils DSS plan to arrest pastor in Ekiti
Gallant Golden Eaglets rule the world
{} Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets became the second side to retain the FIFA U-17 World Cup with...
MTN CEO Dabengwa resigns over outsized fine in Nigeria
{} MTN Group Ltd. said Chief Executive Officer Sifiso Dabengwa resigned from Africa’s biggest...
FG earns N980bn from taxes in three months
{} The country earned a total sum of N980.48bn from taxes between July and September this, figures...
Australia’s involvement in Iraq: your questions answered
Australia will deploy personnel and aircraft to the UAE but there is no decision yet whether they...
Isis: world leaders hold crisis meeting in Paris – live coverage
Francois Hollande: threat from Isis needs global responseFrench aircraft will begin reconnaissance...
Australian Special Forces Join Fight Against IS
Australia sends aircraft and troops to join the US in the Middle East as it assembles a global...
Wolves Coach Takes Positives From Losing League Title
By Adeboye Amosu: Warri Wolves coach, Paul Aigbogun says the club can take delight from their...
Eaglets are Champions, win FIFA U-17 World cup again
The Nigeria Golden Eaglets became only the second side to retain the FIFA U-17 World Cup with a...
-
Mexico v. Nigeria – FIFA U17 World Cup Chile 2015 Highlights: Brazil v. Nigeria – FIFA...
Flavour’s Baby Mama Dedicates Their Baby Girl
Flavor’s baby mama and ex beauty queen Anna Banner Ebiere dedicated her baby girl Sophia in church...
-
Just days after breaking the internet with her photos “The Corruption of Eve”, international...
-
Budding singer and MTN Project Fame Season Six Third Runner-Up, Niniola Apata simply known as Niniola,...
Benefits of cabbage
The health benefits of cabbage include frequent use as a treatment for constipation, stomach ulcers,...
-
Birds such as chickens, turkeys, guinea fowls, ducks, etc. are, arguably, the most common source...
-
Harmattan is here again. It is one of the seasons in Nigeria but it usually comes around the Christmas...
-
323,374 new malicious mobile programs were detected by Kaspersky Lab in Q3. In its Q3 IT Threat...
-
{} The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), the telecoms industry umpire has aid that Nigerian...
-
{} Mr Sifiso Dabengwa, the Group Chief Executive Officer of MTN Group, has tendered his resignation...
-
Vodafone and Globacom have announced a new, non-equity partnership agreement that covers Nigeria...
-
American Tower Corp. is entering the Nigerian market American Tower Corp has announced it is toacquire...
-
Russia’s mass media regulator, Roskomnadzor, has officially asked social network Facebook,...
-
Nigeria’s president promises to tackle corruption and an armed insurgency as he seeks a second...
-
Peter and Paul Okoye popularly known as P-Square have just released a new music video and it is...
-
Disc Jockey and Queen of the decks, Dj Cuppy, shares her recent journey in Lagos and build up to...
Fayose foils DSS plan to arrest pastor in Ekiti
Inflation rate becoming unbearable, says Tinubu
Olaleye Aluko, Abuja The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has urged the Federal Government to bring Nigeria out of the throes of recession by urgently reviewing its monetary policies. Tinubu spoke on Wednesday as a guest lecturer at the National Defence College Course 25 lecture, titled, "Strategic Leadership: My Political […]
ICPC to prosecute ex-directors for stealing 40 vehicles
Eniola Akinkuotu, Abuja The Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission says it will soon prosecute 40 retiring directors and deputy directors, who allegedly stole 40 vehicles from the Ministry of Water Resources. The Chairman of the ICPC, Mr. Ekpo Nta, said this in Abuja on Wednesday while returning the recovered vehicles to the […]
Bakassi: Refugees are dying – Ita-Giwa tells Buhari
Former Presidential Adviser on National Assembly Matters, Senator Florence Ita Giwa, has lamented the welfare of over 3000 refugees living in Dayspring Island in Bakassi. She said the island should not be ignored because it was the same place that the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, registered voters and conducted election that brought President Muhammadu […]
Wuse General Hospital shuts down
The management of Wuse General Hospital, Wuse Zone 3 in Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), has announced its plan to shut down services for four days to enable it perform a fumigation exercise. The hospital announced this in a circular numbered FCTA/HHSS/HMB/WGH/GEN/071/ and signed by the hospital secretary for the Medical Director. It reads, "I […]
Buhari's health: Govt to punish rumour mongers
The Federal Government is investigating sources of "subversive messages" on President Muhammadu Buhari's health. Purveyors of such messages will face "the full wrath of the law", the government said yesterday. For the second time in one week, the social media was yesterday awash with rumours on the President's state of health, creating the impression of an orchestration of the issue. Last week, a photograph of the President watching television in a sitting room in London was made available by the Presidency, […]
Police, Shi'ites clash at National Assembly
The Army was called in to disperse protesters at the National Assembly yesterday. The Shi'ites group converged on the National Assembly to protest the continued detention of their leader, Sheik Ibraheem El-Zakzaky. But policemen and other security personnel attempted to disperse the protesters with tear gas. When the confusion did not abate an hour later, men of the Guard Brigade were drafted to quell the protests. The protesters regrouped at the adjacent Ministry of Foreign Affairs to continue their protest. Police […]
Tinubu: we must spend our way out of recession
The audience was right – a group of military chiefs. So was the guest speaker, a renowned political strategist widely credited with the movement that swept the President Muhammadu Buhari administration into power – Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. Tinubu yesterday in Abuja gave the Federal Government a strategy to pull Nigeria out of the recession that has brought hardship on the populace. Spend your way out of it, he said. The All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain advised the Federal Government to […]