Newsbreak Nigeria

Ovie Okpare, Warri Ahead of today’s (Monday) visit by the Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo-led Federal Government delegation to the restive oil-rich Niger Delta, youths in the region on Sunday released a 22-point demand, including the immediate release of detained activists and ex-militants arrested by operatives of the Nigerian military in the region. The youths said the […] The post Osinbajo visits N’Delta today, youths give condition for peace appeared first on Punch Newspapers. Powered by WPeMatico
Politics
-
Relief as Smart Adeyemi endorses Wada
{} Senator Smart Adeyemi has endorsed Governor Idris Wada for a second term bringing relief and...
-
The military and their apologists have taken over government — Alani Bankole
Chief Alani Bankole, could be easily presented as the father of the penultimate speaker of the...
-
Buhari is more dirt
Malam Elrufai reminded Buhari that the reason he remained unelectable was because of his record...
- Jonathan’s performance unprecedented in transportation sector – PDP
- Why opposition is afraid of Fayose —Ogunsuyi
- Why I drink gari with stew —Ajimobi
Business
-
Gallant Golden Eaglets rule the world
{} Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets became the second side to retain the FIFA U-17 World Cup with...
-
MTN CEO Dabengwa resigns over outsized fine in Nigeria
{} MTN Group Ltd. said Chief Executive Officer Sifiso Dabengwa resigned from Africa’s biggest...
-
FG earns N980bn from taxes in three months
{} The country earned a total sum of N980.48bn from taxes between July and September this, figures...
- NSE: Top 10 brokers handled N71billion transactions in October
- Be magnanimous in victory, Obasanjo tells Buhari
- Enugu residents hail Jonathan’s sportsmanship over presidential election result
World News
-
Australia’s involvement in Iraq: your questions answered
Australia will deploy personnel and aircraft to the UAE but there is no decision yet whether they...
-
Isis: world leaders hold crisis meeting in Paris – live coverage
Francois Hollande: threat from Isis needs global responseFrench aircraft will begin reconnaissance...
-
Australian Special Forces Join Fight Against IS
Australia sends aircraft and troops to join the US in the Middle East as it assembles a global...
- Hollande: Threat From Islamic State Is Global
- Hollande warns of global IS threat
- Abbott governs from indigenous area
Sports
-
Wolves Coach Takes Positives From Losing League Title
By Adeboye Amosu: Warri Wolves coach, Paul Aigbogun says the club can take delight from their...
-
Eaglets are Champions, win FIFA U-17 World cup again
The Nigeria Golden Eaglets became only the second side to retain the FIFA U-17 World Cup with a...
-
Watch Highlights of Mali v. Nigeria – FIFA U17 World Cup Chile 2015
Mexico v. Nigeria – FIFA U17 World Cup Chile 2015 Highlights: Brazil v. Nigeria – FIFA...
- UCL Preview: Pressure on Man City, Guardiola seeks another win
- UCL Preview: Porto, Shakhtar go for war
- Sudan vs Eagles: Keshi to release list next week
Entertainment
-
Flavour’s Baby Mama Dedicates Their Baby Girl
Flavor’s baby mama and ex beauty queen Anna Banner Ebiere dedicated her baby girl Sophia in church...
-
Two sides of Seyi Shay unveiled in debut album art
Just days after breaking the internet with her photos “The Corruption of Eve”, international...
-
Music industry has been kind to me — Niniola
Budding singer and MTN Project Fame Season Six Third Runner-Up, Niniola Apata simply known as Niniola,...
- Fela should be taught in our school – Tekno
- Seyi Hunter returns with Indecent Assault
- Funke Akindele survives cruel fate in Sababi
Health
-
Benefits of cabbage
The health benefits of cabbage include frequent use as a treatment for constipation, stomach ulcers,...
-
Choosing a healthy bird
Birds such as chickens, turkeys, guinea fowls, ducks, etc. are, arguably, the most common source...
-
Coping with the harmattan
Harmattan is here again. It is one of the seasons in Nigeria but it usually comes around the Christmas...
- Excess weight may help heart failure patients, study contends
- Enjoy your chicken, it’s good for the heart
- Insomnia, more than sleeplessness
Technology
-
14% of users in Nigeria faced cyberthreats
323,374 new malicious mobile programs were detected by Kaspersky Lab in Q3. In its Q3 IT Threat...
-
Regulator: Nigerian telecoms consumers have the right of privacy
{} The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), the telecoms industry umpire has aid that Nigerian...
-
MTN Group CEO resigns over ‘unfortunate’ N1.04trillion MTN Nigeria fines
{} Mr Sifiso Dabengwa, the Group Chief Executive Officer of MTN Group, has tendered his resignation...
- MasterCard reveals leadership shuffle
- SA consumers can now return goods purchased online with PayPal
- MTN CEO to FG : Ikeja Computer Village can boost Nigeria’s GDP
Telecoms
-
Vodafone Brand to Enter Nigeria and Benin
Vodafone and Globacom have announced a new, non-equity partnership agreement that covers Nigeria...
-
American Tower Corp buys Airtel’s Nigeria towers
American Tower Corp. is entering the Nigerian market American Tower Corp has announced it is toacquire...
-
Russia Asks Facebook, Gmail, Twitter To Register As Information Distributors
Russia’s mass media regulator, Roskomnadzor, has officially asked social network Facebook,...
- Ericsson Wins LTE Expansion Contract from T-Mobile
- MTN Nigeria loses 1m subscribers in Q2
- Vodacom tests superfast 4G in SA
Health
-
Benefits of cabbage
The health benefits of cabbage include frequent use as a treatment for constipation, stomach ulcers,...
-
Choosing a healthy bird
Birds such as chickens, turkeys, guinea fowls, ducks, etc. are, arguably, the most common source...
-
Coping with the harmattan
Harmattan is here again. It is one of the seasons in Nigeria but it usually comes around the Christmas...
- Excess weight may help heart failure patients, study contends
- Enjoy your chicken, it’s good for the heart
- Insomnia, more than sleeplessness
Video
-
Goodluck Jonathan: Policies or promises?
Nigeria’s president promises to tackle corruption and an armed insurgency as he seeks a second...
-
Must Watch Video! P-Square feat. T.I. – Ejeajo
Peter and Paul Okoye popularly known as P-Square have just released a new music video and it is...
-
Video: Cuppy On A Mission – Lagos Diary Part 2
Disc Jockey and Queen of the decks, Dj Cuppy, shares her recent journey in Lagos and build up to...
- Germany, Nigeria face moment of truth
- Nigeria Video – Street Life in Lagos
- Video – How MKO Abiola Was Killed
Latest News
-
Latest News
Osinbajo visits N’Delta today, youths give condition for peace
Ovie Okpare, Warri Ahead of today’s (Monday) visit by the Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo-led Federal Government delegation to the restive oil-rich Niger Delta, youths in the region on Sunday released a 22-point demand, including the immediate release of detained activists and ex-militants arrested by operatives of the Nigerian military in the region. The youths said the […] The post Osinbajo visits N’Delta today, youths give condition for peace appeared first on Punch Newspapers. Powered by WPeMaticoRead more →
-
Latest News
Gunmen kill 10 in Benue
John Charles, Makurdi Gunmen on Sunday evening killed 10 youths who were in a meeting at Abaji in Katsina Ala Local Government Area of Benue State. The youths, it was learnt, were members of the Community Joint Task Force, who were holding a meeting when two gunmen on a Bajaj motorcycle, shot at them. It […] The post Gunmen kill 10 in Benue appeared first on Punch Newspapers. Powered by WPeMaticoRead more →
-
Latest News
We don’t want Ekweremadu in our party – Enugu APC
Ihuoma Chiedozie, Enugu The Enugu State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress on Sunday said it did not want Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, in the party. Senator Kabiru Marafa, an APC senator from Zamfara State, had advised Ekweremadu, who represents Enugu West Senatorial Zone in the Senate, to defect to the APC if he […] The post We don’t want Ekweremadu in our party – Enugu APC appeared first on Punch Newspapers. Powered by WPeMaticoRead more →
-
Latest News
Turkish college: Kidnappers demand N1.2bn ransom
By Evelyn Usman, Daud Olatunji & Ifeanyi Okolie LAGOS—KIDNAPPERS of eight students and two members of staff of the Nigerian Turkish International College, NTIC, Isheri, Ogun State, have demanded N1.2 billion ransom for the release of the abducted persons. With the police on the heels of the abductors, the identities of those kidnapped have been revealed. They include: A Turkish Mathematics teacher identified simply as Miss Deria; the House mistress, Miss Rashida Ibrahim and the cook identified simply as Miss […]Read more →
-
Latest News
Alleged N23b bribe: 200 INEC officials face panel
Ex-REC seeks permission to go on medical trip No fewer than 200 Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials have been queried for allegedly collecting bribe during the 2015 elections. About N23.29billion was allegedly paid out to INEC officials in a desperate bid to change the results of the election, which President Muhammadu Buhari won. The cash, according to investigators, came from former Oil Minister Diezani Alison-Madueke. A panel headed by National Commissioner Baba Shetiima Arfo is investigating the alleged involvement […]Read more →
-
Latest News
Lagos plans to boost growth with environmental bill
The Lagos State House of Assembly is set to pass a bill which will give direction to the state’s dream of becoming Africa’s greenest city. The bill, among others, is aimed at opening the door to foreign and domestic investors in the management of the environment. It represents a vigorous environmental legislation which includes an extensive and sustainable waste management plan with a focus on the state’s potential in recycling, waste materials recovery and reduction. The bill also drives the […]Read more →
-
Latest News
ECOWAS army chiefs meet over The Gambia
Nigeria at the weekend hosted a meeting of West African military chiefs in preparation for a possible military action in The Gambia after Thursday. The tenure of outgoing President Yahya Jammeh ends on Thursday when President-elect Adama Barrow is due to take office, but Jammeh has refused to quit power despite losing the December 1, 2016 election. Chief of Defence Staff Gen. Abayomi Olonisakin, on Saturday hosted colleagues from other West African countries as Economic Community of West African States […]Read more →
-
Latest News
Obey the court, release El-Zakzaky, wife, Amnesty International tells Nigerian govt
The Shiite leader has been held without charge since December 2015. The post Obey the court, release El-Zakzaky, wife, Amnesty International tells Nigerian govt appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria. Powered by WPeMaticoRead more →