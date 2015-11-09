Newsbreak Nigeria

Politics

Business

World News

Sports

Entertainment

Health

Technology

Telecoms

Video

Latest News

    Osinbajo visits N’Delta today, youths give condition for peace

    Ovie Okpare, Warri Ahead of today's (Monday) visit by the Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo-led Federal Government delegation to the restive oil-rich Niger Delta, youths in the region on Sunday released a 22-point demand, including the immediate release of detained activists and ex-militants arrested by operatives of the Nigerian military in the region. The youths said the […]

    Gunmen kill 10 in Benue

    John Charles, Makurdi Gunmen on Sunday evening killed 10 youths  who were in a meeting at Abaji in Katsina Ala Local Government Area of Benue State. The youths, it was learnt, were members of the Community Joint Task Force, who were holding a meeting when two gunmen on a Bajaj motorcycle, shot at them. It […]

    We don’t want Ekweremadu in our party – Enugu APC

    Ihuoma Chiedozie, Enugu The Enugu State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress on Sunday said it did not want Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, in the party. Senator Kabiru Marafa, an APC senator from Zamfara State, had advised Ekweremadu, who represents Enugu West Senatorial Zone in the Senate, to defect to the APC if he […]

    Turkish college: Kidnappers demand N1.2bn ransom

    By Evelyn Usman, Daud Olatunji & Ifeanyi Okolie LAGOS—KIDNAPPERS of eight students and two members of staff of the Nigerian Turkish International College, NTIC, Isheri, Ogun State, have demanded N1.2 billion ransom for the release of the abducted persons. With the police on the heels of the abductors, the identities of those kidnapped have been revealed. They include: A Turkish Mathematics teacher identified simply as Miss Deria; the House mistress, Miss Rashida Ibrahim and the cook identified simply as Miss […]

    Read more →
    Alleged N23b bribe: 200 INEC officials face panel

    Ex-REC seeks permission to go on medical trip No fewer than 200 Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials have been queried for allegedly collecting bribe during the 2015 elections. About N23.29billion was allegedly paid out to INEC officials in a desperate bid to change the results of the election, which President Muhammadu Buhari won. The cash, according to investigators, came from former Oil Minister Diezani Alison-Madueke. A panel headed by National Commissioner Baba Shetiima Arfo is investigating the alleged involvement […]

    Lagos plans to boost growth with environmental bill

    The Lagos State House of Assembly is set to pass a bill which will give direction to the state's dream of becoming Africa's greenest city. The bill, among others, is aimed at opening the door to foreign and domestic investors in the management of the environment. It  represents a vigorous environmental legislation which includes an extensive and sustainable waste management plan with a focus on the state's potential in recycling, waste materials recovery and reduction. The bill also drives the […]

    ECOWAS army chiefs meet over The Gambia

    Nigeria at the weekend hosted a meeting of West African military chiefs in preparation for a possible military action in The Gambia after Thursday. The tenure of outgoing President Yahya Jammeh ends on Thursday when President-elect Adama Barrow is due to take office, but Jammeh has refused to quit power despite losing the December 1, 2016 election. Chief of Defence Staff Gen. Abayomi Olonisakin, on Saturday hosted colleagues from other West African countries as Economic Community of West African States […]

    Obey the court, release El-Zakzaky, wife, Amnesty International tells Nigerian govt

    The Shiite leader has been held without charge since December 2015.

