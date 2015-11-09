Newsbreak Nigeria

Politics

Business

World News

Sports

Entertainment

Health

Technology

Telecoms

Health

Video

    Topmost global rating body: Nigeria's economy will improve 2017

    Bayo Akinloye ONE of the world's leading credit rating agencies, Moody's, has cheerful news for Nigerians in 2017.  It says the country's economy and her dollar earnings are expected to improve in the new year. The US-based top rating firm's Vice President and Lead Analyst for Nigeria, Lucie Villa, told SUNDAY PUNCH that Nigeria's economy […]

    FG yet to decide on Magu — AGF

    Niyi Odebode, Olalekan Adetayo and Ade Adesomoju The Federal Government has yet to decide on the fate of the acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Mr. Ibrahim Magu, whose appointment was rejected by the Senate. The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami, disclosed this in an […]

    $1.1bn Malabu scam: EFCC launches manhunt for ex-minister, Etete

    Eniola Akinkuotu The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has launched a manhunt for a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Dan Etete, who was charged with money laundering and fraud in Italy and Nigeria. Sources within the EFCC told SUNDAY PUNCH that the suspect, who was accused of perpetrating a $1.1bn fraud through his company, Malabu […]

    Many escape death as female suicide bomber storm tea shops in Maiduguri

    What could have resulted to high casualty figure was averted in Maiduguri, Borno State, Saturday night, as a female suicide bomber blew herself up few minutes to the New Year. The lone female suicide bomber had targeted a crowd at a tea joint, in Custom area of Maiduguri, opposite Sanda Kyarimi Primary School. A police […]

    BOKO HARAM VICTIMS' FUNDS: Buhari speaks on wrongdoings, vows to punish culprits

    By Levinus Nwabughingu President Muhammadu Buhari says government was aware of some "mistakes and wrongdoings"in the handling of the affairs of those displaced by Boko Haram insurgency in the North-East. "We are taking measures to correct those mistakes and punish the culprits," Buhari vowed in his address to the nation this morning to mark the new year. He, however, expressed joy at the return of Internal Displaced Persons (IDPs) to their homes in  Damasak, Borno State on December 25, 2016, […]

    Magu: Buhari orders Malami to submit report through VP

    •Presidency dismisses reported sack of EFCC Chair•Senators meet in Dubai over pressure on rethink of decision on Magu President Muham-madu Buhari has delegated Vice President Yemi Oshinbajo to have an input in the recommendation of Federal Attorney-General, Abubakar Malami, on the AGF's report on the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission( EFCC), Mr. Ibrahim Magu. Malami was recently asked by Buhari to query Magu on allegations by the Senate, which stalled his confirmation by the Red Chambers. […]

    Buhari to Nigerians: Change will manifest more in 2017

    President Muhammadu Buhari pledged yesterday that the change sought by the majority of Nigerian voters, who backed him in the 2015 election, will manifest more and be sustained in different sectors in the new year. He declared in his new year message that the current pains Nigerians are going through are temporary. His words: "On our part, in the past 20 months since our inauguration on May 29, 2015, we have focused our energies to turn around the economy, create […]

    Jibrin to Dogara: Return $600,000 you took from Ibori

    •You're wrong, Speaker tells sacked committee chair  Sacked Chairman House of Representatives Committee on Appropriation, Abdulmumin Jibrin (APC, Kano), claimed yesterday that his fight against corruption in the Green Chamber has the backing of two international organisations. He did not name the two organisations but challenged House of Representatives Speaker Yakubu Dogara to publicly acknowledge the funding of his emergence as Speaker by former governor of Delta State, James Ibori. Jibrin, in a statement, alleged that Dogara collected $600,000 from […]

