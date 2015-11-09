Newsbreak Nigeria

Latest News Kidnapping: Parents, school owners demand emergency meeting with Buhari Gbenro Adeoye, Kunle Falayi, Tunde Ajaja, Jesusegun Alagbe and Eric Dumo As a result of the recent kidnapping of three female pupils and five staff members, including a Turkish national, by unknown gunmen in the Nigerian Tulip International Colleges (formerly known as Turkish International School), last Friday, parents and school owners are seeking emergency meeting […] The post Kidnapping: Parents, school owners demand emergency meeting with Buhari appeared first on Punch Newspapers. Powered by WPeMatico Read more →

Latest News Osinbajo receives update on The Gambia Olalekan Adetayo, Abuja Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo on Friday received updates and briefings from service chiefs on the situation in The Gambia. The Senior Special Assistant to the Vice-President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Laolu Akande, disclosed this in a short statement. He said the Vice-President also received briefings from some ministers. “Vice-President Osinbajo on return […] The post Osinbajo receives update on The Gambia appeared first on Punch Newspapers. Powered by WPeMatico Read more →

Latest News You have my support, Oba of Benin tells Obaseki Jesusegun Alagbe and Alexander Okere The Oba of Benin, Ewuare II, has assured Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, of his support, praising the governor for the inauguration of the Committee on the Gelegele project. The monarch spoke at the State Government House after a closed-door meeting with the governor, a statement said. Oba Ewuare […] The post You have my support, Oba of Benin tells Obaseki appeared first on Punch Newspapers. Powered by WPeMatico Read more →

Latest News IDPs bombed in error escape fresh calamity A fresh calamity almost hit the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp Rann, Borno State, on Thursday night, 48 hours after its accidental bombing by a Nigerian Air Force plane. This time, it was Boko Haram that was on the loose. About a hundred of its fighters, fully armed, sought to overrun the camp but were repelled by soldiers, witnesses said. The battle raged for about four hours, leaving 15 of the invaders dead, according to the commanding Officer of 3 […] Read more →

Latest News You’re now wiser after leaving office, Obasanjo tells Jonathan Former President Goodluck Jonathan yesterday sneaked into Ibogun ,Ogun State, the ancestral village of one of his predecessors in office,and an architect of his defeat in the 2015 election, ex – President Olusegun Obasanjo. The rare meeting between the duo who were bitterly divided in the run-up to the election saw Obasanjo tell his host how wise he (Jonathan) had become since leaving office. “When leaders come, they have little or no experience. When they have to go is when […] Read more →

Latest News Frustrated MMM participants resort to curses, threats Nigerian participants in the ponzi scheme, MMM, are losing patience with it, a week after resumption of service and promise to begin payment. Although there was evidence yesterday that some participants had been paid ,thousands of others whose applications were yet to be attended have been venting their anger on the brains behind the scheme for the frustration in accessing their funds. They rage,curse and threaten unrestrained on the MMM Help platform after unsuccessful attempts to get response to their […] Read more →

Latest News Why Jonathan visited Obasanjo Once close allies, Mr. Jonathan and Mr. Obasanjo fell out shortly before the 2015 general election. The post Why Jonathan visited Obasanjo appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria. Powered by WPeMatico Read more →