Newsbreak Nigeria

Latest News

    Kidnapping: Parents, school owners demand emergency meeting with Buhari

    Gbenro Adeoye, Kunle Falayi, Tunde Ajaja, Jesusegun Alagbe and Eric Dumo As a result of the recent kidnapping of three female pupils and five staff members, including a Turkish national, by unknown gunmen in the Nigerian Tulip International Colleges (formerly known as Turkish International School), last Friday, parents and school owners are seeking emergency meeting

    Osinbajo receives update on The Gambia

    Olalekan Adetayo, Abuja Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo on Friday received updates and briefings from service chiefs on the situation in The Gambia. The Senior Special Assistant to the Vice-President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Laolu Akande, disclosed this in a short statement. He said the Vice-President also received briefings from some ministers. "Vice-President Osinbajo on return

    You have my support, Oba of Benin tells Obaseki

    Jesusegun Alagbe and Alexander Okere The Oba of Benin, Ewuare II, has assured Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, of his support, praising the governor for the inauguration of the Committee on the Gelegele project. The monarch spoke at the State Government House after a closed-door meeting with the governor, a statement said. Oba Ewuare

    IDPs bombed in error escape fresh calamity

    A fresh calamity almost hit the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp Rann, Borno State, on Thursday night, 48 hours after its accidental bombing by a Nigerian Air Force plane. This time, it was Boko Haram that was on the loose. About a hundred of its fighters, fully armed, sought to overrun the camp but were repelled by soldiers, witnesses said. The battle raged for about four hours, leaving 15 of the invaders dead, according to the commanding Officer of 3

    You’re now wiser after leaving office, Obasanjo tells Jonathan

    Former President Goodluck Jonathan yesterday  sneaked into Ibogun ,Ogun State, the ancestral village of  one of his  predecessors in office,and an architect of his defeat  in the 2015 election, ex – President Olusegun Obasanjo. The rare meeting between the duo who were bitterly divided in the run-up to the election saw Obasanjo tell his host how wise he (Jonathan) had become since leaving office. "When leaders come, they have little or no experience. When they have to go is when

    Frustrated MMM participants resort to curses, threats

    Nigerian participants in the ponzi scheme, MMM, are losing patience with it, a week after resumption of service and promise to begin payment. Although there was evidence yesterday that some participants had been paid ,thousands of others whose applications were yet to be attended have been  venting their anger on the brains behind the scheme for the frustration in accessing their funds. They rage,curse and threaten unrestrained  on the MMM Help platform after unsuccessful attempts to get response to their

    Why Jonathan visited Obasanjo

    Once close allies, Mr. Jonathan and Mr. Obasanjo fell out shortly before the 2015 general election.

    Protest greets Trump’s inauguration in Washington

    No fewer than 90 persons have been arrested by the Washington police for staging protests against the inauguration of President Donald Trump on Friday, a spokesman said. According to the Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Lt. Sean Conboy, "We have arrested approximately 95 people for vandalism and destruction of property." Conboy said two police officers were

