Newsbreak Nigeria

    Fayose foils DSS plan to arrest pastor in Ekiti

    Kamarudeen Ogundele and Femi Makinde The Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, in the early hours of Wednesday, prevented the operatives of the Department of State Services from arresting the Founder of The Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide, Apostle Johnson Suleiman, in Ado Ekiti. Suleiman, who is in Ekiti for a two-day crusade that began on Tuesday,

    Inflation rate becoming unbearable, says Tinubu

    Olaleye Aluko, Abuja The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has urged the Federal Government to bring Nigeria out of the throes of recession by urgently reviewing its monetary policies. Tinubu spoke on Wednesday as a guest lecturer at the National Defence College Course 25 lecture, titled, "Strategic Leadership: My Political

    ICPC to prosecute ex-directors for stealing 40 vehicles

    Eniola Akinkuotu, Abuja The Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission says it will soon prosecute 40 retiring directors and deputy directors, who allegedly stole 40 vehicles from the Ministry of Water Resources. The Chairman of the ICPC, Mr. Ekpo Nta, said this in Abuja on Wednesday while returning the recovered vehicles to the

    Bakassi: Refugees are dying – Ita-Giwa tells Buhari

    Former Presidential Adviser on National Assembly Matters, Senator Florence Ita Giwa, has lamented the welfare of over 3000 refugees living in Dayspring Island in Bakassi. She said the island should not be ignored because it was the same place that the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, registered voters and conducted election that brought President Muhammadu

    Wuse General Hospital shuts down

    The management of Wuse General Hospital, Wuse Zone 3 in Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), has announced its plan to shut down services for four days to enable it perform a fumigation exercise. The hospital announced this in a circular numbered FCTA/HHSS/HMB/WGH/GEN/071/ and signed by the hospital secretary for the Medical Director. It reads, "I

    Buhari’s health: Govt to punish rumour mongers

    The Federal Government is investigating sources of “subversive messages” on President Muhammadu Buhari’s health. Purveyors of such messages will face “the full wrath of the law”, the government said yesterday. For the second time in one week, the social media was yesterday awash with rumours on the President’s state of health, creating the impression of an orchestration of the issue. Last week, a photograph of the President watching television in a sitting room in London was made available by the Presidency, […]

    Police, Shi’ites clash at National Assembly 

    The Army was called in to disperse protesters at the National Assembly yesterday. The Shi’ites group converged on the National Assembly to protest the continued detention of their leader, Sheik Ibraheem El-Zakzaky. But policemen and other security personnel attempted to disperse the protesters with tear gas. When the confusion did not abate an hour later, men of the Guard Brigade were drafted to quell the protests. The protesters regrouped at the adjacent Ministry of Foreign Affairs to continue their protest. Police […]

    Tinubu: we must spend our way out of recession

    The audience was right – a group of military chiefs. So was the guest speaker, a renowned political strategist widely credited with the movement that swept the President Muhammadu Buhari administration into power – Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. Tinubu yesterday in Abuja gave the Federal Government a strategy to pull Nigeria out of the recession that has brought hardship on the populace. Spend your way out of it, he said. The All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain advised the Federal Government to […]

