Newsbreak Nigeria

By Luka Binniyat, Abdulwahab Abdulah, Ndahi Marama, KAFANCHAN It was another weekend of killings as the Adamawa State Police Command, yesterday, confirmed the killing of three policemen and the disappearance of two others in an attack by suspected herdsmen in Demsa Local Government Area of the state. In Yobe State, suspected Boko Haram insurgents attacked the Nigerian Army Brigade, killing five soldiers at Buni/Yadi military post about 6.15pm on Saturday. Buni/Yadi is the headquarters of Gujba, located on the fringes […]
Herdsmen on rampage, kill 7 in Delta, Kaduna
Politics
-
Relief as Smart Adeyemi endorses Wada
{} Senator Smart Adeyemi has endorsed Governor Idris Wada for a second term bringing relief and...
-
The military and their apologists have taken over government — Alani Bankole
Chief Alani Bankole, could be easily presented as the father of the penultimate speaker of the...
-
Buhari is more dirt
Malam Elrufai reminded Buhari that the reason he remained unelectable was because of his record...
- Jonathan’s performance unprecedented in transportation sector – PDP
- Why opposition is afraid of Fayose —Ogunsuyi
- Why I drink gari with stew —Ajimobi
Business
-
Gallant Golden Eaglets rule the world
{} Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets became the second side to retain the FIFA U-17 World Cup with...
-
MTN CEO Dabengwa resigns over outsized fine in Nigeria
{} MTN Group Ltd. said Chief Executive Officer Sifiso Dabengwa resigned from Africa’s biggest...
-
FG earns N980bn from taxes in three months
{} The country earned a total sum of N980.48bn from taxes between July and September this, figures...
- NSE: Top 10 brokers handled N71billion transactions in October
- Be magnanimous in victory, Obasanjo tells Buhari
- Enugu residents hail Jonathan’s sportsmanship over presidential election result
World News
-
Australia’s involvement in Iraq: your questions answered
Australia will deploy personnel and aircraft to the UAE but there is no decision yet whether they...
-
Isis: world leaders hold crisis meeting in Paris – live coverage
Francois Hollande: threat from Isis needs global responseFrench aircraft will begin reconnaissance...
-
Australian Special Forces Join Fight Against IS
Australia sends aircraft and troops to join the US in the Middle East as it assembles a global...
- Hollande: Threat From Islamic State Is Global
- Hollande warns of global IS threat
- Abbott governs from indigenous area
Sports
-
Wolves Coach Takes Positives From Losing League Title
By Adeboye Amosu: Warri Wolves coach, Paul Aigbogun says the club can take delight from their...
-
Eaglets are Champions, win FIFA U-17 World cup again
The Nigeria Golden Eaglets became only the second side to retain the FIFA U-17 World Cup with a...
-
Watch Highlights of Mali v. Nigeria – FIFA U17 World Cup Chile 2015
Mexico v. Nigeria – FIFA U17 World Cup Chile 2015 Highlights: Brazil v. Nigeria – FIFA...
- UCL Preview: Pressure on Man City, Guardiola seeks another win
- UCL Preview: Porto, Shakhtar go for war
- Sudan vs Eagles: Keshi to release list next week
Entertainment
-
Flavour’s Baby Mama Dedicates Their Baby Girl
Flavor’s baby mama and ex beauty queen Anna Banner Ebiere dedicated her baby girl Sophia in church...
-
Two sides of Seyi Shay unveiled in debut album art
Just days after breaking the internet with her photos “The Corruption of Eve”, international...
-
Music industry has been kind to me — Niniola
Budding singer and MTN Project Fame Season Six Third Runner-Up, Niniola Apata simply known as Niniola,...
- Fela should be taught in our school – Tekno
- Seyi Hunter returns with Indecent Assault
- Funke Akindele survives cruel fate in Sababi
Health
-
Benefits of cabbage
The health benefits of cabbage include frequent use as a treatment for constipation, stomach ulcers,...
-
Choosing a healthy bird
Birds such as chickens, turkeys, guinea fowls, ducks, etc. are, arguably, the most common source...
-
Coping with the harmattan
Harmattan is here again. It is one of the seasons in Nigeria but it usually comes around the Christmas...
- Excess weight may help heart failure patients, study contends
- Enjoy your chicken, it’s good for the heart
- Insomnia, more than sleeplessness
Technology
-
14% of users in Nigeria faced cyberthreats
323,374 new malicious mobile programs were detected by Kaspersky Lab in Q3. In its Q3 IT Threat...
-
Regulator: Nigerian telecoms consumers have the right of privacy
{} The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), the telecoms industry umpire has aid that Nigerian...
-
MTN Group CEO resigns over ‘unfortunate’ N1.04trillion MTN Nigeria fines
{} Mr Sifiso Dabengwa, the Group Chief Executive Officer of MTN Group, has tendered his resignation...
- MasterCard reveals leadership shuffle
- SA consumers can now return goods purchased online with PayPal
- MTN CEO to FG : Ikeja Computer Village can boost Nigeria’s GDP
Telecoms
-
Vodafone Brand to Enter Nigeria and Benin
Vodafone and Globacom have announced a new, non-equity partnership agreement that covers Nigeria...
-
American Tower Corp buys Airtel’s Nigeria towers
American Tower Corp. is entering the Nigerian market American Tower Corp has announced it is toacquire...
-
Russia Asks Facebook, Gmail, Twitter To Register As Information Distributors
Russia’s mass media regulator, Roskomnadzor, has officially asked social network Facebook,...
- Ericsson Wins LTE Expansion Contract from T-Mobile
- MTN Nigeria loses 1m subscribers in Q2
- Vodacom tests superfast 4G in SA
Health
-
Benefits of cabbage
The health benefits of cabbage include frequent use as a treatment for constipation, stomach ulcers,...
-
Choosing a healthy bird
Birds such as chickens, turkeys, guinea fowls, ducks, etc. are, arguably, the most common source...
-
Coping with the harmattan
Harmattan is here again. It is one of the seasons in Nigeria but it usually comes around the Christmas...
- Excess weight may help heart failure patients, study contends
- Enjoy your chicken, it’s good for the heart
- Insomnia, more than sleeplessness
Video
-
Goodluck Jonathan: Policies or promises?
Nigeria’s president promises to tackle corruption and an armed insurgency as he seeks a second...
-
Must Watch Video! P-Square feat. T.I. – Ejeajo
Peter and Paul Okoye popularly known as P-Square have just released a new music video and it is...
-
Video: Cuppy On A Mission – Lagos Diary Part 2
Disc Jockey and Queen of the decks, Dj Cuppy, shares her recent journey in Lagos and build up to...
- Germany, Nigeria face moment of truth
- Nigeria Video – Street Life in Lagos
- Video – How MKO Abiola Was Killed
Latest News
-
Latest News
Herdsmen on rampage, kill 7 in Delta, Kaduna
By Luka Binniyat, Abdulwahab Abdulah, Ndahi Marama, KAFANCHAN It was another weekend of killings as the Adamawa State Police Command, yesterday, confirmed the killing of three policemen and the disappearance of two others in an attack by suspected herdsmen in Demsa Local Government Area of the state. In Yobe State, suspected Boko Haram insurgents attacked the Nigerian Army Brigade, killing five soldiers at Buni/Yadi military post about 6.15pm on Saturday. Buni/Yadi is the headquarters of Gujba, located on the fringes […]Read more →
-
Latest News
Those killing people for religion are insane, says Osinbajo
Olaleye Aluko, Abuja The Vice-President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, said on Sunday that people who killed others in the name of religion in the country were insane. Osinbajo, who spoke at the 2017 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration Service in Abuja, said President Muhammadu Buhari had always asserted that Nigerians should not be deceived by those […] The post Those killing people for religion are insane, says Osinbajo appeared first on Punch Newspapers. Powered by WPeMaticoRead more →
-
Latest News
Ex-Niger governor, Kure, dies at 60
Enyioha Opara, Minna NIGER State was thrown into confusion on Sunday following the announcement of the death of former governor Abdulkadir Kure. Kure was said to have died in Germany on Sunday afternoon where he was flown to three weeks ago for medical attention. According to family sources, the former governor was taken to Germany […] The post Ex-Niger governor, Kure, dies at 60 appeared first on Punch Newspapers. Powered by WPeMaticoRead more →
-
Latest News
Chieftaincy: Olubadan-in-Council warns against violence
Olufemi Atoyebi, Ibadan Thehe Olubadan-in-Council on Sunday warned that violent act over chieftaincy tussle in the state would no longer be overlooked. The Olubadan of Ibadan land, Oba Saliu Adetunji recently installed 12 new Mogajis in the city, charging them to ensure that security and peace reigned in their various communities. Among the Mogajis was […] The post Chieftaincy: Olubadan-in-Council warns against violence appeared first on Punch Newspapers. Powered by WPeMaticoRead more →
-
Latest News
Rivers, Yobe CAN protest Kaduna killings
•Black Sunday declared in Rivers The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Rivers State has protested the Southern Kaduna killings. It declared yesterday a black Sunday. By 2pm yesterday, Christians gathered at Christ Church in Port Harcourt City council, where they moved to the Government House, singing and praying. The protesters turned the Government House to a prayer centre while waiting to be received. About 30 minutes later, they were received by Governor Nyesom Wike’s Chief of Staff, Emeka Woke. […]Read more →
-
Latest News
New factional Shi’ite group uncovered in Borno
The Nigeria Security Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Borno State has discovered a new factional sect of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), popularly known as Shi’ite, in Borno, the state capital. Commandant Ibrahim Abdullahi stated this in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), yesterday. Abdullahi said men of the command discovered the group in Kwaya Kusar local government through intelligence gathering and surveillance, adding that the group was different from the El-Zakzaky-led group. “As part of our […]Read more →
-
Latest News
Five killed as suspected herdsmen attack Delta communities
Five farmers have been feared killed in Abraka and Obiaruku communities in Ethiope East and Ukwuani local governments of Delta State, during clashes between farmers and suspected herdsmen. It was learnt farmers in the communities had been in a long-drawn faceoff with the herdsmen bause of incessant destruction of their farms by grazing cattle. Sources said tension escalated in the communities last week, following the clashes in which four men and one woman were killed. The sources said victims in […]Read more →
-
Latest News
Stop deceiving Nigerians with story of Boko Haram defeat, return of Chibok girls – Fayose tells Buhari
Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State on Sunday called on the President Muhammadu Buhari – led Federal Government to stop “deceiving Nigerians with stories of defeat of Boko Haram insurgents and return of Chibok girls.” He made the remark while commiserating with families of the army captain and five other soldiers reportedly killed yesterday, by […] Stop deceiving Nigerians with story of Boko Haram defeat, return of Chibok girls – Fayose tells Buhari Powered by WPeMaticoRead more →