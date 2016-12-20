You are here: Home » Latest News »

140 Nigerians deported from Libya 

December 20, 2016

One hundred and forty Nigerians were yesterday deported from Libya for immigration and sundry offences.
The deportees were  flown in a chartered aircraft that  landed at the cargo section of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.
According to immigration sources, 74 of the deportees are adult females, 52 adult males, three infants and six unaccompanied persons .
The source said the return of the deportees was facilitated by the cooperation between Nigeria and the International Office of Migration ( IOM).
Some of the deportees narrated their  ordeal in Libya, and expressed mixed feelings on their return.
On arrival,  the deportees were documented by relevant security agencies before they were ferried out of the airport by buses provided by emergency relief organisations.

