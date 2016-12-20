Kafanchan crisis: Jema’a council chairman’s house razed down
Angry youths in Jema’a local government area of Kaduna State on Tuesday invaded the resident of the Interim Management Committee Chairman, IMC, of the council, Dr Katuka Bege and completely burnt the house. The angry youths accused the chairman of the local government and the State government of not doing enough to stop the persistent […]
Kafanchan crisis: Jema’a council chairman’s house razed down
Powered by WPeMatico
Post your comment!