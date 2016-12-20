You are here: Home » Latest News »

Kafanchan crisis: Jema’a council chairman’s house razed down

December 20, 2016

Angry youths in Jema’a local government area of Kaduna State on Tuesday invaded the resident of the Interim Management Committee Chairman, IMC, of the council, Dr Katuka Bege and completely burnt the house. The angry youths accused the chairman of the local government and the State government of not doing enough to stop the persistent […]

