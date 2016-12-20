You are here: Home » Latest News »

NNPC says all Nigerian refineries will work fully in 2017

December 20, 2016

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), has said that the three refineries in Port Harcourt, Warri and Kaduna, will all be functioning fully next year. This was contained in a statement signed by the Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Mr. Ndu Ughamadu, in Abuja on Tuesday after the Annual General Meetings of the […]

