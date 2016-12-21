Akeredolu hails INEC

Ondo State Governor-elect Rotimi Akeredolu has said Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) is moving toward acceptable elections.

The 30 days’ stipulation for contention of result in the Electoral Law passed with no petition at the tribunal.

Akeredolu hailed the maturity of his fellow contestants, especially his major contestants from Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Alliance for Democracy (AD), for not challenging his victory at the tribunal.

“They must be commended. They have shown they are true sportsmen,” he said

“I will not have to pay for legal services, but whether I like it or not, it saves money. It is a welcome development in the interest of the state and my interest too.

“My party feels everything was free and fair and I am sure most of my other contestants too saw it that way.

“It is not because I won the election. I believe INEC is perfecting its act. It is moving toward acceptable election.

“If INEC gets to that level, so many more elections will not be contested at tribunals.”

