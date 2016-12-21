Osun State Governor Rauf Aregbesola yesterday presented an appropriation bill of N138,232,946,670 to the House of Assembly.

The estimate has a recurrent expenditure of N75,823,942,160 and capital expenditure of N62,409,004,510.

It also has recurent revenue of N105,090,868,130.00 and capital receipts of N33,142,078,540.00.

Presenting the bill tagged: “Budget of Recovery”on behalf of the governor, Permanent Secretary, Budget and Economic Planning, Segun Olorunsogo said the economic sector of the budget, including agriculture, rural development, rural and urban electrification, commerce, industry, finance and transportation will gulp N24,911,168,470.

He said the social service sector, including education, health, information and culture, youth, sports and social development will gulp N11,168,089,260.

The regional planning and environmental development sector, which includes water resources, environmental sanitation, housing, town planning, according to him, will gulp N5,315,221,210.

General administration and other services will gulp N21,014,525,570.00.

According to him, the main focus of the budget would include “provision of enabling environment that will ensure increase in food production”.

He said, in the course of implementing the budget, new revenue sources would be pursued, while the existing mechanism of internal revenue generation would be improved on.

Receiving the budget, Speaker Najeem Salaam said the estimate would be properly scrutinised to be in line with the needs of the state and its people.

The post Aregbesola presents N138.2b Appropriation Bill to Osun Assembly appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

Powered by WPeMatico