Keep hope alive, Osun residents told

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State has urged residents to keep hope alive and cooperate with Governor Rauf Aregbesola.

The party said what the governor is preoccupying himself with is how to minimise the pains caused by the recession and still keep significant development going.

In a statement by its Director of Publicity, Research and Strategy, Kunle Oyatomi, the APC called for understanding and appreciation from the people.

“The governor is employing uncommon wisdom as well as making huge personal sacrifices to ensure that he lays a solid foundation for Osun’s future development.

“As the year runs out, the people should seriously contemplate what the state was like before November 2010 and what it is today and then compare the difference,” the APC said.

