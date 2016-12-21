Police frustrated trial of Ige’s killers, says Keyamo

Toluwani Eniola Lagos lawyer, Festus Keyamo, on Tuesday insisted that the killers of the late Minister of Justice, Bola Ige, escaped justice because the state was complicit in his murder. Keyamo stressed that Ige’s murder was not resolved because “it’s the case of the killer looking for the killer.” Ige was killed by unknown men […]

