Ogun pays N12bn unremitted salary deductions, others

Samuel Awoyinfa, Abeokuta The Ogun State Government has said it has commenced the disbursement of N12.5bn for the payment of arrears of six-month workers’ salary deductions and two years of gratuities to pensioners. It also added that the balance of severance packages to former political appointees, who served during the immediate past administration of Otunba […]

