Peter Dada, Akure The Ondo State Governor-elect, Chief Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN), has commended his opponents at the last governorship election in the state for accepting the result of the election in good faith. The time allowed by law to file petitions at the Election Petitions Tribunal to challenge the poll result lapsed on Sunday, December […]

The post Ondo result: Akeredolu lauds Jegede, Oke appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

Powered by WPeMatico