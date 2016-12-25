2017 budget: Upkeep of presidential jets gulps N2.4bn

NIYI ODEBODE, IFEANYI ONUBA, and ADELANI ADEPEGBA Despite the harsh economic climate in the country, the Federal Government is proposing to spend N2.38bn in 2017 on fueling and maintenance of the presidential jets. The amount when compared to the N1.99bn approved in the 2016 fiscal period for similar expenses represents an increase of N390m. Details […]

