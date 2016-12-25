Sergeant, civilian die as Police College building collapses [GRAPHIC PHOTOS]
Two persons, both males, have died in the partial building collapse that occurred at the Police College in Ikeja, Sunday morning. DAILY POST gathered that one of deceased is a police sergeant. The building’s toilet and bathroom reportedly caved in what could be described as a Christmas Day tragedy. The collapsed happened exactly at W […]
