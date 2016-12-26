You are here: Home » Latest News »

SSS 2 girl, five others killed in Southern Kaduna attack

December 26, 2016 1:05 am 0 comments Views: 2

Share this Article

Author:

Unknown gunmen killed six persons in an attack on Goska, a village near Kafanchan, in Jemaa Local Government of Kaduna State, early Sunday morning. Among those killed was Gimbia Morik, an SSS 2 student, and daughter of Mr Gideon Morik, former Deputy Speaker of Kaduna House of Assembly and also one-time Chairman, Jemaa Local Govermment. […]

The post SSS 2 girl, five others killed in Southern Kaduna attack appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

Powered by WPeMatico

Post your comment!

Loading Facebook Comments ...