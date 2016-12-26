You are here: Home » Latest News »

Why I didn’t challenge Akeredolu’s victory – Jegede

December 26, 2016 12:54 am 0 comments Views: 2

Share this Article

Author:

Peter Dada The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the November 26 governorship election in Ondo State, Mr. Eyitayo Jegede (SAN), has said that the party will get back to its feet very soon. Jegede, in a Christmas message issued in Akure on Sunday to felicitate with Christians, urged the people of the state […]

The post Why I didn’t challenge Akeredolu’s victory – Jegede appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

Powered by WPeMatico

Post your comment!

Loading Facebook Comments ...