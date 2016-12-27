John Ameh, Abuja The House of Representatives said on Monday that each item in the N7.29tn budgeted for 2017 would be subjected to a thorough review by the National Assembly. It noted that until such a review was done by various standing committees and approved by the legislature, the budget remained mere proposals by President […]

The post N’Assembly to re-work N7.29tn budget –Reps spokesman appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

Powered by WPeMatico