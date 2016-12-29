Dogs disappear as Ekiti residents eat canine meat

Dogs have disappeared from streets in Ekiti State following a rise in the consumption of dog meat by residents, a check by the News Agency of Nigeria has shown. NAN reports that more people have increasingly turned to dog meat for their nutrition. In Ado Ekiti, Ikere Ekiti, Ise Ekiti, Emure Ekiti, Ikole Ekiti and […]

