You are here: Home » Latest News »

Southern Kaduna killings: SERAP drags FG to UN

December 30, 2016 8:30 pm 0 comments Views: 2

Share this Article

Author:

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has petitioned Ms. Agnes Callamard, Special Rapporteur on extra-judicial, summary or arbitrary executions, urging her to “prevail on the Nigerian authorities to halt further killings of innocent citizens in Southern Kaduna.” The group also demanded investigation into recent alleged killing of over 800 citizens, mostly women, children and the […]

Southern Kaduna killings: SERAP drags FG to UN

Powered by WPeMatico

Post your comment!

Loading Facebook Comments ...