Eniola Akinkuotu The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has launched a manhunt for a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Dan Etete, who was charged with money laundering and fraud in Italy and Nigeria. Sources within the EFCC told SUNDAY PUNCH that the suspect, who was accused of perpetrating a $1.1bn fraud through his company, Malabu […]

The post $1.1bn Malabu scam: EFCC launches manhunt for ex-minister, Etete appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

