Army recovers weapons, uniforms of slain DSP Alkali

January 1, 2017

The Nigerian Army says it has recovered one AK47 assault rifle and uniforms belonging to DSP Mohammed Alkali and his police orderly allegedly beheaded by cultists. The policemen were killed by suspected cultist at Omoku, Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area of Rivers during the Dec. 10 re-run legislative elections. DSP Mohammed Alkali Maj.-Gen. Kasimu Abdulkarim, the […]

