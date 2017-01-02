FG playing politics with N’Delta dialogue – MEND

Chukwudi Akadike and Ovie Okpare The Movement for the Emancipation of the Niger Delta on Sunday said it was withdrawing its support for the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari. The spokesman for the defunct militant group, Jomo Gbomo, stated this in a statement, where it accused the Federal Government of playing politics with the issue […]

