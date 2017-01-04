Armstrong Bakam, Bauchi A former commissioner in Bauchi State, Shehu Ningi, has alleged that his life and those of his supporters are being threatened. He also alleged that he and his supporters were attacked on Monday and their vehicles vandalised by those he described as thugs of the state government during a meeting in Bauchi. […]

The post Bauchi govt’s agents after my life, ex-commissioner alleges appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

Powered by WPeMatico