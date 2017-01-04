Three female suicide bombers shot dead by vigilantes in Adamawa
Members of a vigilante group in Madagali Local Government Area of Adamawa State on Wednesday shot dead three suspected female suicide bombers attempting to enter the Gulak market. Gulak is the headquaters of Madagali Local Government Area. The Chairman of the local government, Alhaji Yusuf Mohammed, who confirmed the development to News Agency of Nigeria […]
Three female suicide bombers shot dead by vigilantes in Adamawa
Powered by WPeMatico
Post your comment!