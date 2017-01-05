Five cultists killed in gun duel with soldiers
Chukwudi Akasike, Port Harcourt NO fewer than five gunmen, suspected to be cult members, were killed by the operatives of the Nigerian Army on Wednesday during a gun duel in the Omoku, Ogba/Egbema/ Ndoni Local Government Area of Rivers State. The General Officer Commanding, 6 Division of the Nigerian Army, Port Harcourt, Maj. Gen. Kasimu […]
The post Five cultists killed in gun duel with soldiers appeared first on Punch Newspapers.
Powered by WPeMatico
Post your comment!