Chidiebube Okeoma, Owerri No fewer than fifteen lives were said to have been lost when an 18-seater bus collided with a tanker on the Owerri-Aba Expressway on Friday. The bus, which was fully loaded with passengers, was on its way to Aba from Owerri when it was involved in the accident after Obibiezena Junction, which […]

The post 15 killed in Imo auto crash appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

Powered by WPeMatico