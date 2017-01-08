The Nigeria Security Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Borno State has discovered a new factional sect of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), popularly known as Shi’ite, in Borno, the state capital.

Commandant Ibrahim Abdullahi stated this in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), yesterday.

Abdullahi said men of the command discovered the group in Kwaya Kusar local government through intelligence gathering and surveillance, adding that the group was different from the El-Zakzaky-led group.

“As part of our statutory responsibility in monitoring the activities of religious bodies in the country, we have discovered this strange group.

“When we invited the leader (names withheld), he claimed to be non-violent and that they are against the teachings of Ibrahim El-Zakzaky.

“But we must detest and distance ourselves from all acts of violence and illegal groups in all its manifestations under whatever guise.

“We agree that it is their fundamental right to practice their own religion, but we are not unmindful about factors that gave rise to the calamitous catastrophe which engulfed us in the recent past.”

Abdullahi added that investigations would be sustained and shared with other security agencies to forestall any breach of peace in the country.

The post New factional Shi’ite group uncovered in Borno appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

Powered by WPeMatico