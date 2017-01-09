Olaleye Aluko, Abuja The Vice-President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, said on Sunday that people who killed others in the name of religion in the country were insane. Osinbajo, who spoke at the 2017 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration Service in Abuja, said President Muhammadu Buhari had always asserted that Nigerians should not be deceived by those […]

The post Those killing people for religion are insane, says Osinbajo appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

Powered by WPeMatico