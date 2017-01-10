Ohanaeze elects leaders today
Tony Okafor, Awka Ahead of Tuesday’s (today’s) election of the national executive of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, has asked the Igbo socio-cultural organisation to elect charismatic leaders. Ngige gave the advice in an interview with our correspondent in Onitsha, Anambra State. He said, “Ohanaeze Ndigbo is a […]
The post Ohanaeze elects leaders today appeared first on Punch Newspapers.
Powered by WPeMatico
Post your comment!