Buhari appoints Bill Gates’ staff, Faisal Shuaib to head health care agency

Faisal Shuaib

President Muhammadu Buhari has named a United States, US, based medical doctor Faisal Shuaib as the Executive Secretary of National Primary Healthcare Development Agency, NPHCDA. This was contained in a statement signed by the Senior Special Assistant on media and Publicity, Garba Shehu and sent to DAILY POST on Wednesday. Shuaib, a public health specialist, […]

