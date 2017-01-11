You are here: Home » Latest News »

EFCC arraigns ex-gov Shema for alleged N11bn fraud

January 11, 2017 1:02 am 0 comments Views: 1

Share this Article

Author:

Enoila Akinkuotu  and Olaide Oyelude The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on Tuesday arraigned a former governor of Katsina State, Ibrahim Shema, for an alleged N11bn fraud. He was arraigned before Justice Ibrahim Bako at a Katsina high court. The presiding judge, Justice Ibrahim Bako, however, fixed February 7, 2017 for the commencement of hearing […]

The post EFCC arraigns ex-gov Shema for alleged N11bn fraud appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

Powered by WPeMatico

Post your comment!

Loading Facebook Comments ...