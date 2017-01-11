You are here: Home » Latest News »

Jonathan attended OIC meetings, benefited financially – Presidency

January 11, 2017 9:31 pm 0 comments Views:

An aide to President Muhammadu Buhari, Mrs Lauretta Onochie, has accused former President, Goodluck Jonathan of attending meetings of the Organisation of Islamic Conference, OIC, and benefiting financially. Onochie made the allegation while responding to those criticising the President, his wife as well as his cabinet members. A press statement she issued reads: “I feel […]

