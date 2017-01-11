You are here: Home » Latest News »

Presidency seeks prompt conclusion of corruption trials

January 11, 2017

The Presidency has said it is crucial that “corruption trials, once commenced, should be concluded promptly.” Vice-president Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, stated this at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa in Abuja, while meeting with the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC). Osinbajo expressed satisfaction with the anti-corruption war and urged anti-graft agencies to improve their engagement […]

