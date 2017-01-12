You are here: Home » Latest News »

My husband said God told him not to send our daughter to school – Woman tells court

January 12, 2017 10:29 pm 0 comments Views: 1

Share this Article

Author:

court-hearing

A 25-year-old marriage between one Mary, a mother of two, and her husband Apostle Ayoku Israel was on Thursday brought to an end at the Ile-Tuntun Customary Court in Ibadan, Oyo State, over claims by the husband that God revealed to him not to send their daughter to school. The president of the court, Henric […]

My husband said God told him not to send our daughter to school – Woman tells court

Powered by WPeMatico

Post your comment!

Loading Facebook Comments ...