My husband said God told him not to send our daughter to school – Woman tells court
A 25-year-old marriage between one Mary, a mother of two, and her husband Apostle Ayoku Israel was on Thursday brought to an end at the Ile-Tuntun Customary Court in Ibadan, Oyo State, over claims by the husband that God revealed to him not to send their daughter to school. The president of the court, Henric […]
