You can’t remove Ekweremadu, PDP dares APC senators

Olusola Fabiyi, Abuja The National Caretaker Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party has asked the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, to call the bluff of the All Progressives Congress senators who asked him to defect to their party in order to retain his seat. The APC senators, who are in the majority in the Senate, […]

