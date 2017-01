Dayo Oketola, Nonye Ben-Nwankwo, Gbenro Adeoye, Jesusegun Alagbe, Tunde Ajaja and Eric Dumo Mavrodi Mondial Moneybox, a Ponzi scheme known simply as MMM, on Friday opened for business after one month of break, but investors in the scheme have remained stranded as they still cannot access their funds. MMM had announced the resumption on its […]

