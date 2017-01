John Charles, Makurdi Gunmen on Sunday evening killed 10 youths who were in a meeting at Abaji in Katsina Ala Local Government Area of Benue State. The youths, it was learnt, were members of the Community Joint Task Force, who were holding a meeting when two gunmen on a Bajaj motorcycle, shot at them. It […]

