EFCC storms Ondo, arrests OSOPADEC boss, three others

January 18, 2017 7:40 pm 0 comments Views: 3

Officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Wednesday invaded the Secretariat of the Ondo State Oil producing Area and Development Commission (OSOPADEC) Oba-Ile Akure north local government and arrested four of its senior staff. ‎The arrested staff included its chairman, Pastor Johnson Ogunyemi, Secretary, Dr. Dele Durojaye, Sola Orisamoluwa and the Director […]

