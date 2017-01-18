How Saraki operated, funded undeclared foreign accounts – Banker

Ade Adesomoju, Abuja The Head of Funds Transfer Unit of the Guaranty Trust Bank, Mr. Amazi Nwachuckwu, appeared before the Code of Conduct Tribunal in Abuja on Tuesday giving details of how the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, operated and funded offshore accounts between 2009 and a 2012, while serving as a public officer. Nwachukwu, […]

