Tony Okafor, Awka The leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, a socio-cultural organisation of the Igbo on Tuesday said the ethnic group was not ready to shed blood again in the struggle to realise the Biafra Republic. It pledged to back the Indigenous People of Biafra and the Movement for the Actualisation of Sovereign State of Biafra […]

The post ‘No more war over Biafra again’ appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

Powered by WPeMatico