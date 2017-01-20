Ade Adesomoju, Abuja The trial of suspects, including the immediate-past Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Mohammed Adoke, in connection with the $1.1bn Malabu oil scam, has been put on hold to await a directive by the incumbent AGF, Mr. Abubakar Malami (SAN), The PUNCH learnt on Thursday. The Economic and […]

The post $1.1bn Malabu scam: Malami requests case file, delays trial appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

Powered by WPeMatico