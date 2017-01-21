Kidnapping: Parents, school owners demand emergency meeting with Buhari

Gbenro Adeoye, Kunle Falayi, Tunde Ajaja, Jesusegun Alagbe and Eric Dumo As a result of the recent kidnapping of three female pupils and five staff members, including a Turkish national, by unknown gunmen in the Nigerian Tulip International Colleges (formerly known as Turkish International School), last Friday, parents and school owners are seeking emergency meeting […]

