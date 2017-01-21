Nationwide outage worsens as fire razes TCN control room

OKECHUKWU NNODIM The Transmission Company of Nigeria said on Saturday that a fire incident which occurred at its Afam VI power station in Rivers State had completely destroyed the firm’s protection and control equipment. The General Manager, Public Affairs of TCN, Mrs. Seun Olagunju, explained in a statement that the fire incident occurred on Wednesday […]

