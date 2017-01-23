Former Education Minister, Saka Saadu dies at 80, buried in Ilorin
The remains of the former Minister of state for Education, Alhaji Saka Saadu, was on Monday committed to mother earth at his GRA residence in llorin, the Kwara capital. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that he died at the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH), Kwara State, on Monday morning. According to the […]
