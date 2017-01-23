Katsina varsity bans Christian groups, okays Muslim society

Ramon Oladimeji and Olaide Oyelude The authorities of the Umar Musa Yar’Adua University, Katsina, Katsina State, have outlawed any other religious or tribal associations on the institution’s campus besides the Muslim Students Society of Nigeria. The institution’s acting Dean of Students’ Affairs, Dr. Sulaiman Kankara, conveyed the new directive to all students’ clubs and associations […]

