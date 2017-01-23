N143bn ghost workers scam: EFCC presses charges against five alleged masterminds

Eniola Akinkuotu, Abuja The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has filed charges against five officials, who allegedly padded the Federal Government payroll with about 50,000 ‘ghost’ workers. The Federal Government had said the nation lost N143bn to the salary fraud. A reliable source in the EFCC told our correspondent on Sunday that the suspects had […]

