You are here: Home » Latest News »

Oyo begins N-Power supplementary verification tomorrow

January 23, 2017 8:23 pm 0 comments Views: 2

Share this Article

Author:

n-power1

The Oyo State Government has announced that it will commence the supplementary verification exercise for the beneficiaries of the Federal Government’s job initiative popularly known as N-Power, tomorrow, Tuesday. This is coming after several complaints by the beneficiaries and concerned individuals over the state of the scheme in the state. But, the state Commissioner for […]

Oyo begins N-Power supplementary verification tomorrow

Powered by WPeMatico

Post your comment!

Loading Facebook Comments ...