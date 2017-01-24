You are here: Home » Latest News »

Ex-minister dies at 79, buried amid eulogies

January 24, 2017 2:11 am 0 comments Views: 2

Share this Article

Author:

Success Nwogu, Ilorin A former Minister of  State for  Education, Alhaji Saka Sa’adu,  who died in the early hours of Monday, has been buried according to Islamic rites. The ex-minister died at the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital, Kwara State  at the age of 79, according to his son, Abdulkadir. Sa’adu was also a former […]

The post Ex-minister dies at 79, buried amid eulogies appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

Powered by WPeMatico

Post your comment!

Loading Facebook Comments ...