Adamawa Judicial Commission removes two judges, demotes one
Adamawa State Judicial Service Commission has announced the removal of two judges from office and demotion of one other. This was contained in a statement by Secretary of the commission, Susana Elam, on Wednesday. The removed magistrates are Abdurrazak Abdullahi and Yohanna Kake, while Hussaini Musa was demoted. The statement noted that the decision was […]
Adamawa Judicial Commission removes two judges, demotes one
Powered by WPeMatico
Post your comment!