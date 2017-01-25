John Alechenu, Friday Olokor, Leke Baiyewu and Ade Adesomoju, The Senate, on Tuesday, criticised President Muhammadu Buhari’s defence of the acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Mr. Ibrahim Magu, and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Babachir Lawal. The upper chamber of the National Assembly insisted on its demand […]

The post Buhari’s letter on SGF full of lies, says Senate committee chair appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

Powered by WPeMatico