Fidelis Soriwei, Abuja The Federal Government has agreed to set up a committee for the review of the new minimum wage in February. The Special Assistant to the Minister of Labour and Employment on Media, Mr. Nwachukwu Obidiwe, said the government would set up the tripartite committee for the new minimum wage immediately after the […]

The post New minimum wage panel ready in February – Ngige appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

Powered by WPeMatico