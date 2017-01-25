Police, Shi’ites clash at National Assembly 

The Army was called in to disperse protesters at the National Assembly yesterday.

The Shi’ites group converged on the National Assembly to protest the continued detention of their leader, Sheik Ibraheem El-Zakzaky.

But policemen and other security personnel attempted to disperse the protesters with tear gas.

When the confusion did not abate an hour later, men of the Guard Brigade were drafted to quell the protests.

The protesters regrouped at the adjacent Ministry of Foreign Affairs to continue their protest.

Police spokesman Anjuguri Manzah said nine persons were arrested.

“Nine of them were arrested and they will be charged to court for unlawful condcut,” Manzah said.

